Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova has been knocked out of the first round of the French Open after losing 1-6 6-2 6-3 to Diane Parry.

The second seed came arrived in France looking to defend her title and looked to be in control of the match after comfortably taking the first set.

Ad

However, 19-year-old Parry, cheered on by the partisan French crowd, battled back to take the second set before taking the decider.

Roland-Garros 'Absolutely ludicrous decision' - Unpopular rule causes big fan disruption during match 27 MINUTES AGO

More to follow...

'Absolutely ludicrous decision' - Fans cause disruption in rain due to unpopular rule

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

Australian Open Siniakova and Krejcikova seal women's doubles title at Australian Open 30/01/2022 AT 09:24