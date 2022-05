Tennis

'Dominating all the players' - Mats Wilander says Iga Swiatek has 'no weaknesses'

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is the heavy favourite to win the French Open as she has not lost a match since February. She eased through the first round and faces Alison Riske in the second round on Tuesday. Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander has been hugely impressed with Swiatek and says "her forehand is easily the best on the women’s tour".

