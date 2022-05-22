Carlos Alcaraz made light work of Juan Ignacio Londero, dispatching the Argentine 6-4 6-2 6-0 to progress to the second round of the French Open.

The match was finely poised at 4-4 in the first, but the Spanish sensation won 14 of the next 16 games to progress to round two.

Alcaraz sealed the win with a bagel for his 29th win of an extraordinary year. The 19-year-old said prior to the tournament that he feels he has the potential to perform well at Grand Slams and he will take some stopping on this showing.

"I'm ready to play in Roland-Garros. I think I'm able to get great results in Grand Slams,” said Alcaraz at the Rome Masters.

“Roland-Garros is a good challenge for me.

"It's a bit different [playing five sets]. Playing best-of-five means more time on court, you have to be more focused during more time and playing these type of players is tougher, but we are ready."

In sealing the victory, Eurosport commentator Chris Bradnam hailed Alcaraz as a "formidable talent" as he secured his progression.

