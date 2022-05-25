Barbora Krejcikova has tested positive for Covid-19 and been forced to withdraw from the women’s doubles at the French Open.

Krejcikova started well against Parry, but said she “collapsed physically” as the contest progressed.

The Czech put her defeat to Parry down to a lack of match fitness, but has now confirmed she has contracted coronavirus.

“I have to make a very hard announcement,” Krejcikova wrote on Instagram. “I was looking forward to competing in doubles, but unfortunately my time at Roland-Garros got cut short.

“Last night I started to feel bad and this morning I woke up with a fever. I decided to get tested for Covid and it came back positive.”

Krejcikova expressed disappointment with having to withdraw from the doubles, but said she is injury free and looking forward to getting back on court.

She said: “I am extremely sad that I won’t be able to defend my title in doubles here, but on the positive side I am glad I am injury free and can’t wait to get healthy and back in training.”

