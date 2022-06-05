For the second day in a row, Coco Gauff suffered heartbreak in a final as she and Jessica Pegula were beaten by Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic in the women’s doubles.

The American teenager was in tears after being brushed aside by Iga Swiatek in the singles final on Saturday. She looked like shrugging off that defeat when her and Pegula raced to the first set, but the French pair powered back and stormed to a 2-6 6-3 6-2 win.

It is a remarkable turnaround for Garcia and Mladenovic, as they were the dominant forces in women’s doubles before splitting amid a public fall out.

Speaking following the win, Garcia said: “I have lots of emotions.

“It was a great final and a big challenge.

“I had the chance to experience this six years ago and I am really happy to team up with Kristina again. To get the title at Roland-Garros, there is no better place.”

Mladenovic said: “We won Roland-Garros in 2016. It has not always been easy to play because of my physical issues, so I want to thank Caro for playing with me.

"We have to thank the federation for a wildcard, as our ranking is too low for doubles."

Gauff produced some dominant play mid-way through the opening set, seizing the match by the scruff of the neck and striking some excellent winners both from the back of the court and at the net.

A crunching crosscourt forehand set up a break point and Mladenovic went wide of the tramlines with a backhand to lose her serve for the second time in the opening set.

Pegula proved an excellent foil for Gauff, as her solid play on serve secured the opening set for the American pair.

Garcia and Mladenovic were in danger of being swept away, but they responded well with a break of serve at the start of the second set.

They raced into a 4-0 lead and despite being broken back, the French pair held on to force the match into a decider.

Mladenovic was the dominant player towards the end of the second, and was helped out by Garcia at the start of the third as she hit a couple of crunching winners to force an early break of the Gauff serve.

Roared on by the home fans on Court Philippe-Chatrier, Garcia and Mladenovic worked an insurance break of the Pegula serve and dashed to the winning line.

The win was Mladenovic’s fourth women's doubles title in Paris, and a second for Garcia.

