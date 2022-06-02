Coco Gauff beat Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 to set up a French Open final with Iga Swiatek.

Swiatek was majestic in beating Daria Kasatkina with ease , and the world No. 1 would not be losing any sleep following the second semi-final as Gauff came through a bitty contest filled with mistakes.

Ad

For all the errors from both players, it was Gauff who advanced and the teenager has the firepower to trouble Swiatek provided she finds her best form.

Roland-Garros 'She's screaming' - Gauff complains about Trevisan grunting in tense clash 2 HOURS AGO

Gauff was delighted to secure her place in a Grand Slam final, and said she was not nervous in her first major semi-final, as she became the youngest French Open finalist for 21 years.

“I think I am a little bit in shock now,” Gauff said. “I did not know how to react at the end of the match

“I have no words to describe how I am feeling. Thank-you for cheering me on.

“I was not nervous going in today. The only time I get a little nervous is in the morning. I go for a walk and that clears my head and after that I feel great.”

'Destined for greatness' - Watch Gauff clinch victory over Trevisan to reach French Open final

Taking on Swiatek is not likely to faze the 18-year-old Gauff. She wrote 'Peace. End gun violence' on the camera as she left the court, and will take a relaxed attitude into the final.

“I am in a mindset where it does not matter,” Gauff said. “I am going to be happy regardless. I am just going to go into it like another match.

"It is a Grand Slam final. But there’s so much going on in the world right now, especially in the US a lot of stuff is happening, so it is important not to stress over a tennis match.”

The first set was littered with errors, and breaks of serve. It could be argued that the most intriguing part of the opening set was Gauff complaining to umpire Marijana Veljovic over what she perceived to be Trevisan’s excessive noise.

Trevisan was warned but appeared to take little notice, as there was no change to her approach, while Gauff repeatedly questioned line calls.

The lack of authority on serve was a key facet of the opening set. Trevisan was broken on four successive occasions, which allowed Gauff to close out the opener in 46 minutes.

Trevisan called the trainer at the end of the first set, and after receiving treatment on her right thigh she stopped the run of breaks by holding at the start of the second.

But the Italian did not have the firepower to keep Gauff at bay - as the American broke in the fourth game and went on to secure her place in her first Grand Slam final.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros ‘I believe in myself’ – Gauff says fresh mindset is spurring best-ever run 31/05/2022 AT 15:37