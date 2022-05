Tennis

French Open 2022: 'He needs to play points that are much shorter! - Mats Wilander on Stefanos Tsitsipas changes

Hear from Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander as he gives his thoughts on the changes Stefanos Tsitsipas needs to make after his upset defeat against Holger Rune. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:27, an hour ago