Tennis

French Open 2022 - Highlights: Martina Trevisan finally sees off Leylah Fernandez

Martina Trevisan twice failed to serve out for the match in her quarter-final clash against Leylah Fernandez but it was third time lucky when, in the deciding set, she finally got the better of the Canadian teenager to grab a spot in her first ever Grand Slam semi-finals with a 6-2 6-7(3) 6-3 in Paris.

