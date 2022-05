Tennis

French Open 2022 Highlights: Rafael Nadal batles back in epic to set up Novak Djokovic clash

Relive the best moments from the Roland-Garros with highlights from the day’s play. These are the highlights of Rafael Nadal's epic victory over Felix Auger Aliassime. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:20, 36 minutes ago