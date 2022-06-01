Tennis

French Open 2022 Highlights: Rafael Nadal downs Novak Djokovic in classic to set up Alexander Zverev showdown

Rafael Nadal won an epic match against Novak Djokovic to reach the semi-finals of the French Open, where he will face Alexander Zverev. Nadal, a 13-time champion in Paris, held off a strong challenge from world No. 1 Djokovic and rallied from a break down in the fourth set to emerge victorious. Nadal is bidding to win his second Grand Slam title of the season.

00:03:12, 9 hours ago