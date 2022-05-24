Tennis

French Open 2022 Highlights: Stefanos Tsitsipas fights back from two sets down to avoid Lorenzo Musetti shock

World No. 4 Stefanos Tsitsipas showed his fighting qualities as he beat Lorenzo Musetti in five sets. Musetti pushed Novak Djokovic the distance at the French Open last year and won the first two sets against Tsitsipas before fading in a match that finished past midnight local time. Tsitsipas was the runner-up in Paris a year ago and is one of the favourites to win the title this time around.

00:03:15, 2 hours ago