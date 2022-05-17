Where to begin with the subplots of the upcoming 2022 French Open?

Carlos Alcaraz being one of the favourites for the title at just 19 years old, and in what will be just his second appearance at Roland-Garros? Or what about the fitness battle of 13-time winner Rafael Nadal to make it to the start line?

Ad

That's without talking about Iga Swiatek potentially winning her second French Open crown, and what would be a remarkable sixth tournament win in a row for the 20-year-old Pole.

Wimbledon Queen's, Eastbourne to keep ATP ranking points, Wimbledon 'under review' 13 HOURS AGO

Eurosport will be the exclusive home of the French Open in the UK this year, and here’s all you need to know about how to watch the draw for the tournament.

How can I watch and stream the French Open draw?

The draw for the 2022 French Open will take place on Thursday 19th May at 6pm BST (7pm Paris time).

The men’s and women’s singles draws each consist of 104 direct entries, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards. There will be 32 players seeded in each of the draws.

The draw is scheduled to last 50 minutes.

Eurosport will stream the draw live on eurosport.co.uk, Facebook and YouTube.

What is there to look out for in the men's draw?

All eyes will be on where Nadal ends up in the men's draw. The clay-court legend - having started the year so imperiously - has been struck down by injury in recent months, with first a rib problem keeping him out of the start of the season on his favoured dirt, before then being afflicted by a flare-up of his chronic foot condition in Rome as he crashed out in the last 16.

Novak Djokovic as early as the quarter-finals in the French capital. Djokovic - with ominous timing for his potential opponents - Now likely to be seeded fifth, he could meet reigning champion, long-time rival and world No. 1as early as the quarter-finals in the French capital. Djokovic - with ominous timing for his potential opponents - won his first title of the year at the Rome Open , seeing off Stefanos Tsitsipas in a repeat of last year's Roland-Garros final.

Alcaraz - set to be seeded sixth - is another name to watch come out of the hat, given his stunning year which has seen him become one of the favourites for any tournament he enters. But can he do it over seven best-of-five-set matches?

Cameron Norrie will be the highest-ranked Briton in the draw, as the likely 11th seed.

What is there to look out for in the women's draw?

World No. 1 Swiatek is on an incredible streak of form, having won her last 28 matches. Being drawn in her half will likely be what the rest of the tour want to avoid.

Uncertainty surrounds the participation of Barbora Krejcikova, who won the title last year in Paris. The Czech star hasn't played since Doha in mid-February with an arm injury. If she does make the draw, she will hope for a few easier matches in the early rounds.

Emma Raducanu is another Britain'sis another struggling her with her fitness after a litany of physical issues this year. Remarkably, this will be her first appearance at Roland-Garros and she will hope to go in with her customarily fearless attitude that she shows whoever she is drawn against.

How can I watch and stream the French Open matches?

You can watch every day of the 2022 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand. Stream all the action on discovery+

Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

As well as coverage from around Roland-Garros, there will be expert analysis from on-site and in The Cube from Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja and more.

Roland-Garros French Open 2022: Who's playing? Who could miss out? Will Nadal be fit? 21 HOURS AGO