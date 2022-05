Tennis

French Open 2022: Mats Wilander thinks we'll see 'very, very aggressive tennis' between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander believes we will see aggressive tennis rather than a tense affair when Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic face off.

00:01:15, an hour ago