Novak Djokovic has cruised through to the fourth round of the French Open after a convincing 6-3 6-3 6-2 win over Aljaz Bedene.

Djokovic produced straightforward wins against Yoshihito Nishioka and Alex Molcan en route to the third round and again he was untroubled by Bedene.

The world number one applied the pressure straight from the start, but Bedene was able to rescue five break points to hold his serve.

That was up until the sixth game when Djokovic moved into a 4-2 lead after Bedene whipped a vicious forehand into the net. Djokovic held his next two service games to seal the set.

Bedene continued to battle hard in the second set in pursuit of his first break of the match, but allowed Djokovic to go 3-1 up after netting a reverse forehand.

The top seed continued to hold his service games and pull his opponent around the court without facing a single break point in the second set.

Bedene's confidence was further shot when he lost the set on his own serve as Djokovic reeled off four points in a row.

Djokovic was forced to rescue a break point in the opening game of the third, but quickly saved it with a smash at the net and held his serve.

The Bedene unforced error count kept rising and Djokovic efficiently got himself up to triple break point at 2-1 up. A sliced backhand from Bedene into the trams was enough to convert it.

It was proving to be a ruthless serving masterclass from Djokovic, but he finished the match off on Bedene's serve. Bedene hit a limp forehand into the net to hand Djokovic the win.

