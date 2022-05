Tennis

French Open 2022: 'On paper it makes it easier' - Mats Wilander on Iga Swiatek watching the Top 10 fall

After another win for Iga Swiatek Mats Wilander gives his thoughts on her having to watch the rest of the top ten all crash out. Wilander said he thinks that Swiatek won't be paying too much attention and will be wary of the threat posed by other players. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:44, an hour ago