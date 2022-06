Tennis

French Open 2022 - 'Said it all!' - Casper Ruud not impressed with Holger Rune's reaction after quarter-final

After his victory in the 2022 French Open quarter-finals Casper Ruud was left unimpressed at the reaction of his young opponent, Holger Rune. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:26, 43 minutes ago