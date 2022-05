Tennis

French Open 2022: 'Three main reasons' - Mats Wilander says Big 3 cost Marin Cilic more Grand Slams

After Marin Cilic beat Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 French Open Eurosport tennis expert Mats Wilander said the Croatian could beat anyone on his day and would have won far more slams were it not for the men's Big Three. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:28, 8 minutes ago