Tennis

French Open 2022: Top 5 shots from Day 11 featuring Iga Swiatek, Marin Cilic, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud

The French Open is getting towards the business end of the second major of the year, and the semi-finals are set following Wednesday’s action. There was some impressive play once again, with the likes of Iga Swiatek, Andrey Rublev and Casper Ruud impressing. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:02:19, 2 hours ago