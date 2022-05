Tennis

French Open 2022: 'Without a doubt yes!' - Mats Wilander explains why nights at Roland Garros are unique

On the latest edition of #AskEurosport we hear from Mats Wilander as he explains for us why playing at Roland Garros in the night sessions is unlike any other slam. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:06, an hour ago