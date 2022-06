Tennis

French Open 2022: 'You need that equal opportunity' - Mats Wilander and Tim Henman on women's night matches

Hear from Eurosport tennis experts Mats Wilander and Tim Henman as they discuss the issue of the women only having one night session match at the 2022 French Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:50, 11 minutes ago