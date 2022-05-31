Rafael Nadal was at his unbelievable best against Novak Djokovic and Eurosport commentator John McEnroe was left amazed by some of his play.

The 13-time champion at Roland-Garros subdued the world No. 1 and defending champion early on with his relentless and brilliant play right from the outset on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday night.

Early in the second set, having already won the opener, Nadal produced a point that particularly stood out as he produced some really special play under immense pressure from his old rival across the other side of the net.

After repeatedly driving thunderous forehands cross-court to force Djokovic to stretch out in vain, he then sliced a perfect and precise backhand smash into the open court right in the corner with his opponent left utterly helpless.

McEnroe raved: "Wow! What’s his record here, 109 and 3? 107 and 3.

"He’s going to turn 36 on Friday. I can’t recall, I can't remember seeing him play as well as this. It is as close to the best I’ve seen him play.”

Simon Reed, also on commentary, added: "How good was that?!”

It was a truly sensational performance early on from Nadal as he took total control of the eagerly-anticipated clash on the red dirt in Paris - the place the Spaniard calls his second home after having dominated at the tournament.

The King of Clay was at his very best, and McEnroe was not alone in loving what he was seeing from the legendary Spaniard.

“No other player has had to deal with more adversity [than Novak]," McEnroe said.

"It is unfair, I’ve got to say that. This guy has turned lemons into lemonade more often than any player in the history of tennis, and if you don’t think it bothers him, you’re nuts!

"He is so mentally tough that he can deal with this and somehow channel that anger and frustration over what he feels is a lack of respect - and I feel it is too!”

