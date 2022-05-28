Daniil Medvedev was not troubled as he secured his place in the fourth round of the French Open 2022 on Saturday.

The second seed, who is grateful to be on the opposite side of the draw to world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, 13-time champion Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz, swept past Miomir Kecmanovic 6-2 6-4 6-2 in one hour and 48 minutes.

Medvedev did not have to be at his sparkling best to ensure his progression, but he did just enough to cruise through with a minimum of fuss on the red dirt in Paris.

More to follow...

- - -

