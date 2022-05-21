Day one at the 2022 French Open will see Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Carlos Alcaraz, and Ons Jabeur all in action.

Court Phillipe-Chatrier will see men’s world No.3 and the women’s world No.4 in action as Zverev takes on Austria’s Sebastian Ofner, but not before Sakkari begins her campaign with a battle against French player Clara Burel.

Both placed in sixth place in their respective world rankings, on-form Alcaraz will begin his bid for a first Grand Slam with a tie against Argentine Juan Ignacio Londero, whilst Jabeur matches-up with 56th-ranked Magda Linette.

World No.9 Felix Auger-Aliassime from Canada, will also take to the courts on the opening day, and the 21-year-old will play Peru’s Juan Pablo Varillas. Another name to watch out for in the women's singles tournament is Garbine Muguruza - ranked 10th in the world - and she’ll compete against Kaia Kanepi in her opener.

You can also catch the youngest player ranked in the top 100 in action on day one. USA’s Coco Gauff begins her campaign and she will face Rebecca Marino of Canada.

TOP MATCH - ALCARAZ v LONDERO

Despite Alexander Zverev’s involvement on the opening day, it’s expected he’ll breeze past his opponent without any issue. The same could be said for Alcaraz, but the 19-year-old will face a slightly tougher test in his match-up with 141st-ranked Londero.

The Spaniard is on red-hot form going into the French Open, picking up four titles so far this year to propel his world ranking to sixth, and has insisted he’s a different player” to the one that took part in the 2021 Roland-Garros. It will be interesting to see how he copes.

POTENTIAL UPSET - SAKKARI v BUREL

Sakkari will play 95th-ranked Burel, a promising 21-year-old. Despite the 91-place gap between the two players, Burel will have the added incentive of a home advantage. Born in Rennes, you’d think Burel will take to Court Phillipe-Chatrier with the majority of the home crowd behind her.

Greek star Sakkari - who was ranked world No.3 in March - will have experience on her side though, so anything but a win for her will be seen as a major upset on the opening day. She reached the semi-final at last year’s tournament, losing out to eventual champion Barbora Krejčíková 5-7, 6-4, 7-9, and will aim to go one better this year in her hopes of winning the Grand Slam.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – SUNDAY 22 MAY

The first matches start at 10:00 GMT, followed by the later ties.

COURT PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Ons JABEUR (TUN) v Magda LINETTE (POL)

Felix AUGER-ALIASSIME (CAN) v Juan Pablo VARILLAS (PER)

Clara BUREL (FRA) v Maria SAKKARI (GRE)

Juan Ignacio LONDERO v Carlos ALCARAZ (ESP)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Sloane STEPHENS (USA) v Jule NIEMEIER (GER)

John ISNER (USA) v Quentin HALYS (FRA)

Alexander ZVEREV (GER) v Sebastian OFNER (AUT)

Kristina MLADENOVIC (FRA) v Leylah FERNANDEZ (CAN)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Hugo DELLIEN (BOL) v Dominic THIEM (AUT)

Kaia KANEPI (EST) v Garbiñe MUGURUZA (ESP)

Fabio FOGNINI (ITA) v Alexei POPYRIN (AUS)

Coco GAUFF (USA) v Rebecca MARINO (CAN)

COURT 6

Sorana CIRSTEA (ROU) v Tatjana MARIA (GER)

Andrey KUZNETSOV v Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG)

Diego SCHWARTZMAN (ARG) v Alejandro DAVIDOVICH FOKINA (ESP)

Elena-Gabriela RUSE (ROU) v Elise MERTENS (BEL)

COURT 7

Grigor DIMITROV (BUL) v Marcos GIRON (USA)

Aljaz BEDENE (SLO) v Christopher O'CONNELL (AUS)

Pablo CUEVAS (URU) v Jenson BROOKSBY (USA)

Astra SHARMA (AUS) v Varvara GRACHEVA

COURT 8

COURT 8

Pablo CUEVAS (URU) v Jenson BROOKSBY (USA)

Astra SHARMA (AUS v Varvara GRACHEVA

Mirjam BJORKLUND (SWE) v Donna VEKIC (CRO)

COURT 9

Daniel ALTMAIER (GER) v Jaume MUNAR (ESP)

Aliaksandra SASNOVICH v Xinyu WANG (CHN)

Olga DANILOVIC (SRB) v Dalma GALFI (HUN)

Michael MMOH (USA) v Bernabe ZAPATA MIRALLES (ESP)

COURT 12

Beatriz HADDAD MAIA (BRA) v Cristina BUCSA (ESP)

Botic VAN DE ZANDSCHULP (NED) v Pavel KOTOV

Camilo UGO CARABELLI (ARG) v Aslan KARATSEV

Lauren DAVIS (USA) v Marie BOUZKOVA (CZE)

COURT 13

Borna CORIC (CRO) v Carlos TABERNER (ESP)

Katerina SINIAKOVA (CZE) v Petra MARTIC (CRO)

Alison VAN UYTVANCK (BEL) v Ann LI (USA)

Jason KUBLER (AUS) v Denis KUDLA (USA)

COURT 14

Camila OSORIO (COL) v Harmony TAN (FRA)

Taro DANIEL (JPN) v Gregoire BARRERE (FRA)

Nuno BORGES (POR) v Karen KHACHANOV

Belinda BENCIC (SUI) v Reka Luca JANI (HUN)

- - -

