Day two at the 2022 French Open will see Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek in action.

Court Philippe-Chatrier will see men’s and women's world No. 1 players in action, as well as some of the other top competitors.

In the evening match on the main court, Djokovic will take on unfancied Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka, but that will be preceded by two other favourites for the tournament,

From the women's side, new No.1 Swiatek opens the court's action for the day against Lesia Tsurenko, with the Ukrainian in with a slim chance of a huge upset.

French Open veteran Nadal takes on Australian Jordan Thompson as he looks to win a 14th Grand Slam in Paris.

As for the Brits, Cameron Norrie is in action against Frenchman Manuel Guinard, Dan Evans takes on Argentine Francisco Cerundolo, Heather Watson faces Elsa Jacquemot and Martina Trevisan is Harriet Dart's rival.

TOP MATCH - DJOKOVIC v NISHIOKA

After all the doubts over Djokovic's chances of taking part in the Grand Slam after the drama and controversy that surrounded his attempt to take part in the Australian Open, many fans will be delighted to see the best in the men's game able to take part.

The Serbian has enjoyed an abridged start to the 2022 season as a result of his vaccine status but he has still managed to find countries and tournaments for him to get some rhythm and ultimately few will be surprised if he is able to find his best tennis along the way and emerge with yet another Grand Slam to his name.

Nishioka might be the clear underdog but there is a slight chance that he can take advantage of Djokovic's relatively small amount of competition access, but the Serbian is famous for his ability to battle back when defeat seems irresistible.

Djokovic will surely take the chance to hit the ground running at Roland-Garros.

POTENTIAL UPSET - SWIATEK v TSURENKO

Swiatek is the very best player in women's tennis and, at such a young age, she will almost certainly grow into the game and improve further as long as injury does not derail her progress.

She is the favourite to succeed in France and if she goes out in the first round it would be one of the biggest early stories of the tournament so far, and many will be anticipating she enjoys an easy win over her lower ranked opponent.

At 32, the Ukrainian is likely coming towards the end of her career, and her 119th place in the rankings suggest that her best days are behind her, but she has three qualities that could help her spring an upset.

The first is her experience, having been on the tour a decade longer than her rival on Monday, and four WTA titles to her name show she does not lack for skill. The second is that freed from expectation, she will be under far less pressure than Swiatek.

And the last thing in her favour is that any success for her or other Ukrainian athletes could bring the French spectators onto her side, with the trouble in her homeland. Many will be willing her on to win.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – MONDAY 23 MAY

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Iga SWIATEK (POL) [1] v Lesia TSURENKO (UKR)

Diane PARRY (FRA) v Barbora KREJCIKOVA (CZE) [2]

Jordan THOMPSON (AUS) v Rafael NADAL (ESP) [5]

Novak DJOKOVIC (SRB) [1] v Yoshihito NISHIOKA (JAP)

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Amanda ANISIMOVA (USA) [27] v Naomi OSAKA (JAP)

Stan WAWRINKA (SUI) v Corentin MOUTET (FRA)

Anett KONTAVEIT (EST) [5] v Ajla TOMLJANOVIC (AUS)

Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Richard GASQUET (FRA)

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Oceane DODIN (FRA) v Andrea PETKOVIC (GER)

Cameron Norrie (GBR) [10] v Manuel GUINARD (FRA)

Linda NOSKOVA (CZE) v Emma RADUCANU (GBR) [12]

Benoit PAIRE (FRA) v Ilya IVASHKA (BLR)

COURT 14

Victoria AZARENKA (BLR) v Ana BOGDAN (ROM)

Heather WATSON (GBR) v Elsa JACQUEMOT (FRA)

Attila BALAZS (HUN) v Marin CILIC (CRO)

Arthur RINDERKNECH (FRA) v Alexander BUBLIK (KAZ)

COURT 7

Bianca ANDREESCU (CAN) v Ysaline BONAVENTURE (BEL)

Dan EVANS (GBR) [29] v Francisco CERUNDOLO (ARG)

Marton FUCSOVICS (HUN) v Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA)

Madison KEYS (USA) v Anna KALINSKAYA (RUS)

COURT 6

Santiago Fa RODRIGUEZ TAVERNA (ARG) v Taylor FRITZ (USA) [13]

Leolia JEANJEAN (FRA) v Nuria PARRIZAS DIAZ (ESP)

Angelique KERBER (GER) [21] v Magdalena FRECH (POL)

Sebastian KORDA (USA) [27] v John MILLMAN (AUS)

COURT 4

Alessandro GIANNESSI (ITA) v Borna GOJO (CRO)

Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) v Kristina KUCOVA (SVK)

Alex MOLCAN (SVK) v Federico CORIA (ARG)

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) [30] v Greet MINNEN (BEL)

COURT 5

Maryna ZANEVSKA (BEL) v Qinwen ZHENG (CHN)

Dusan LAJOVIC (SRB) v Sebastian BAEZ (ARG)

Norbert GOMBOS (SVK) v Pedro CACHIN (ARG)

Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROM) v Jasmine PAOLINI (ITA)

COURT 8

Anna Bondar (HUN) v Petra KVITOVA (CZE) [32]

Nikoloz BASILASHVILI (GEO) [22] v Maxime CRESSY (USA)

Zhu LIN (CHN) v Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) [29]

Cristian GARIN (CHI) v Tommy PAUL (USA) [30]

COURT 9

Valentini GRAMMATIKOPOULOU (GRE) v Daria SAVILLE (AUS)

Brandon NAKASHIMA (USA) v Kamil MAJCHRZAK (POL)

Mikael Ymer (SWE) v James DUCKWORTH (AUS)

Katie VOLYNETS (USA) v Viktorija GOLUBIC (SUI)

COURT 12

Martina TREVISAN (ITA) v Harriet DART (GBR)

Alison RISKE (USA) v Dayana YASTREMSKA (UKR)

Mackenzie MCDONALD (USA) v Franco AGAMENONE (ITA)

Pedro MARTINEZ (ESP) v Henri LAAKSONEN (SUI)

COURT 13

Filip KRAJINOVIC (SRB) v Reilly OPELKA (USA) [17]

Danka KOVINIC (MON) v Ludmilla SAMSONOVA (RUS) [25]

Miomir KECMANOVIC (SRB) [28] v Tomas Martin ETCHEVERRY (ARG)

Arantxa RUS (NED) v Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [16]

- - -

