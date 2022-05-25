Day five at the 2022 French Open will see Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek and Simona Halep all in action.

World No. 2 Medvedev will hope to push through into the third round when he comes up against Serbian Laslo Djere, with the 26-year-old likely to be swept aside as the Russian moves through the gears on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Later in the day, Stefanos Tsitsipas, one of the pre-tournament favourites, will face Zdenek Kolar.

Womens' World No. 1 Iga Swiatek will be aiming for another Grand Slam win as she takes to Suzanne Lenglen to face off against American Alison Riske.

Earlier on court, No. 3 seed Paula Badosa against Slovenian Kaja Juvan as another player hoping to make the most of Ashleigh Barty's absence.

Britain's Dan Evans will be in action against the unseeded Swedish player Mikael Ymer.

TOP MATCH - LASLO DJERE v DANIIL MEDVEDEV

This might be Daniil Medvedev's best chance to win a ranking Grand Slam this year.

Earlier in 2022 he was the losing finalist in Rafael Nadal's epic early-season Australian Open victory, and in France this June he could exploit the relative lack of action that world No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been restricted to, and go all the way.

When the season comes around to Wimbledon, he will be excluded there as a result of his country's invasion of Ukraine, which has seen Russians and Belarusians banned from participating in London.

In France he is competing under a neutral flag, and up next is a tie with Serbian Laslo Djere, which should pose him few problems.

POTENTIAL UPSET - FRANCES TIAFOE v DAVID GOFFIN

Frances Tiafoe has not quite yet broken through into the top ranks of men's tennis in the way that might have been hoped for when he emerged as a talented teenager.

However he continues to establish himself on the circuit and came to Paris seeded 24 at Roland-Garros, as an outsider - but a dangerous one.

If he is to prove himself as a fixture in the top 10 then these are the kinds of matches that he has to win, but it's far from certain that he will make it.

Ranked 48 and with 31 years of experience, Belgian David Goffin has six ATP titles to his name and has been ranked as high as seventh, so knows how to put a run together.

ORDER OF PLAY, SINGLES – THURSDAY 26 MAY

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court PHILIPPE-CHATRIER

Laslo DJERE (SRB) v Daniil MEDVEDEV (RUS) [2]

Madison KEYS (USA) [22] v Caroline GARCIA (FRA)

Gilles SIMON (FRA) v Steven JOHNSON (USA)

Alize CORNET (FRA) v Jelena OSTAPENKO (LAT) [13]

COURT SUZANNE-LENGLEN

Paula BADOSA (ESP) [3] v Kaja JUVAN (SVN)

Pedro CACHIN (ARG) v Hugo KASTIN (FRA)

Iga SWIATEK (POL) [1] v Alison RISKE (USA)

Zdenek KOLAR (CZE) v Stefanos TSITSIPAS (GRE) [4]

COURT SIMONNE-MATHIEU

Leolia JEANJEAN (FRA) v Karolina PLISKOVA (CZE) [8]

Frances TIAFOE (USA) [24] v David GOFFIN (BEL)

Simona HALEP (ROM) [19] v Qinwen ZHENG (CHN)

Andrey RUBLEV (RUS) [7] v Federico DELBONIS (ARG)

COURT 14

Casper RUUD (NOR) [8] v Emil RUUSUVUORI (FIN)

Katie VOLYNETS (USA) v Elena RYBAKINA (KAZ) [16]

Marco CECCHINATO (ITA) v Hubert HURKACZ (POL) [12]

Madison BRENGLE (USA) v Aryna SABALENKA (BLR) [7]

COURT 7

Jessica PEGULA (USA) [12] v Anhelina KALININA (UKR)

Marton FUCSOVICS (HUN) v Marin CILIC (CRO) [20]

Danielle COLLINS (USA) v Shelby ROGERS (USA)

Roberto CARBALLES BAENA (ESP) v Jannik SINNER (ITA) [11]

COURT 16

Aleksandra KRUNIC (SRB) v Veronika KUDERMETOVA (RUS) [29]

Miomir KECMANOVIC (SRB) [28] v Alexander BUBLIK [KAZ]

Camila GIORGI (ITA) [28] v Yulia PUTINTSEVA (KAZ)

Dan EVANS (GBR) [29] v Mikael YMER (SWE)

COURT 9

Anna Karolina SCHMIEDLOVA (SVK) v Danka KOVINIC (MNE)

Ilya IVASHKA (BLR) v Cristian GARIN (CHI)

COURT 12

Holger RUNE (DEN) v Henri LAAKSONEN (SUI)

Fernanda CONTRERAS GOMEZ (MEX) v Daria KASATIKINA (RUS) [20]

Nikoloz BASILASHVILI (GEO) [22] v Mackenzie MCDONALD (USA)

COURT 13

Ekaterina ALEXANDROVA (RUS) [30] v Irina-Camelia BEGU (ROM)

Joao SOUSA (POR) v Lorenzo SONEGO (ITA) [32]

