Day 8 at the French Open will see the big guns in the top half of the men’s singles draw face severe tests, with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz in action.

The seedings have placed the defending champion, King of Clay and the sport’s rising star in the same half - and it will be a Super Sunday at Roland-Garros.

Djokovic will know he has had a game, win or lose, as Diego Schwartzman is a player who never knows when he is beaten.

Nadal takes on Felix Auger-Aliassime, while Alcaraz is the star attraction in the night match on Court Philippe-Chatrier against Karen Khachanov.

While those are the big games, there are intriguing matches around the grounds - with Leylah Fernandez taking on Amanda Anisimova and Elise Mertens facing Coco Gauff in the women's singles.

Top Match - Felix Auger-Aliassime v Rafael Nadal

The intrigue, oh the intrigue. On the face of it, it’s a clash of a rising star against the greatest clay-court player of all time. But dig a little deeper, and it’s a lot to do with what happens off the court. Auger-Aliassime is coached by Toni Nadal, who happens to be Rafael’s uncle and was key to the 21-time Grand Slam winner getting to where he has in the game. Both players have dismissed the importance of it , but we just want to see where Toni sits.

Highlights: Nadal in sparkling form to beat Van de Zandschulp at Roland-Garros

Potential Upset - Novak Djokovic v Diego Schwartzman

The world No. 1 has looked rock solid so far, but he’s not really been tested. He will be challenged by Schwartzman - and if there is any lack of sharpness in Djokovic after missing a chunk of action earlier in the season, it could be exposed by the Argentine. What is for certain, Djokovic will be made to work for every point.

Highlights: Djokovic downs Bedene in style at Roland-Garros

Order of Play, Singles - Sunday, May 29

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Leylah Fernandez v Amanda Anisimova

Elise Mertens v Coco Gauff

Felix Auger-Aliassime v Rafael Nadal

Karen Khachanov v Carlos Alcaraz (evening session, not before 19:45 BST)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Martina Trevisan v Aliaksandra Sasnovich

Novak Djokovic v Diego Schwartzman

Alexander Zverev v Bernabe Zapata Miralles

Jil Teichmann v Sloane Stephens

- - -

