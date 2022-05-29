Day 9 of the French Open sees the fourth round of the singles draw to a close, with women’s No. 1 seed Iga Swiatek and men’s No. 2 seed Daniil Medvedev the headline acts.

While a host of star names in the women’s game have fallen by the wayside, Swiatek has stood firm and she takes on Qinwen Zheng for a place in the quarter-finals.

Medvedev arrived in Paris with questions to answer on account of him being inactive due to a hernia problem, and he will face a test of his mettle against Marin Cilic.

While Swiatek and Medvedev are the star names, there’s no shortage of quality elsewhere.

Andrey Rublev and Jannik Sinner is a battle of two players snapping at the heels of the star names, while Stefanos Tsitsipas has a huge challenge on his hands against the impressive and improving Holger Rune.

Top Match - Marin Cilic v Daniil Medvedev

It signalled the Russian is ready to at least equal his best run at Roland-Garros, the quarter-finals 12 months ago, but Cilic could provide a stern test.

After beating Gilles Simon, Cilic said in his press conference that his doctor told him he has the body of a 25-year-old. Whether the 2014 US Open winner can scale the heights again remains to be seen, but he appears to be in a confident mood.

Potential Upset - Holger Rune v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Tsitsipas has served up a smorgasbord of emotions in Paris. Against Lorenzo Musetti, he was angry with himself and frustrated with the crowd. In his win over Zdenek Kolar, he was the complete opposite. There was no need for an emotional battle against Mikael Ymer , he was simply too good, but you get the impression there could be highs and lows against Rune.

At 19, the Dane is climbing the ranks and will likely be a lot higher than 40 in the world come the end of the season.

A win over Tsitsipas would propel him into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time and on the form he has shown so far in Paris, it would be no surprise were he to take the scalp of the No. 4 seed.

Order of Play, Singles - Monday, May 30

The first matches start at 10:00 BST, followed by the later ties.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Veronika Kudermetova v Madison Keys

Holger Rune v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Iga Swiatek v Qinwen Zheng

Marin Cilic v Daniil Medvedev (evening session, not before 19:45 BST)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

Daria Kasatkina v Camila Giorgi

Casper Ruud v Hubert Hurkacz

Jessica Pegula v Irina-Camelia Begu

Andrey Rublev v Jannik Sinner

- - -

