Toni Nadal has said critics were foolish to give his nephew Rafael "up for dead so soon" despite his injury struggles as continues his run at the French Open.

Two days after Nada's extraordinary triumph over his old rival, world No. 1 Novak Djokovic, in their French Open quarter-final and ahead of his last-four clash with Alexander Zverev, Uncle Toni has had his say.

The 13-time champion overcame the world No. 1 and reigning champion in four gruelling sets in the night match on Tuesday as fans were treated to an epic encounter between the two old rivals.

Nadal had to show all his fighting spirit and famous resistance to edge out his old foe in their titanic quarter-final 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(3) with the match lasting four hours and 12 minutes and finishing at 1.15am local time.

After the King of Clay edged a step closer to a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam title on Tuesday night at Roland-Garros, Toni has responded to the doubters who thought a foot injury had finished Nadal, by insisting that his nephew is a "fighter" and a winner.

"I know it's normal, people want to see a new figure, but you also say: don't give me [Rafa] up for dead so soon because I'm not a finished guy," Toni Nadal told El Larguero.

"We have seen it with football, Madrid had everything to do against PSG, Manchester City, and they won," he said. "The people who fight are usually always there, and Rafael is a fighter.

"I limit myself to confirming a reality that I saw when people said that Rafael no longer has any chance of winning at Roland-Garros, but I think that when he goes out on the court if he is minimally fit, he is a rival to take into account."

Toni Nadal also said people had been too quick to crown Carlos Alcaraz as Nadal's successor.

"I think you are going a little fast: Carlos Alcaraz is a great player and I think he is going to be No. 1 in the world. He is very good, but I have seen that part of the press has finished Rafael, finished and substituted [him].

"Comparing Alcaraz with Nadal is rash. In 10 years, Alcaraz has achieved the same as Rafael...? it's possible.

"I know that on Friday he turns 36 and before that age practically everyone was retired. It will depend on Rafael. As long as he's competitive... he'll keep going.

"If the [injury] problems get harder and have no solution, obviously, I don't think he will enjoy going to the limit every day."

Eurosport expert John McEnroe also attempted to put Nadal's latest incredible victory over Djokovic in some perspective.

“Well, I would say I have made the mistake a couple of years ago thinking the colder conditions would hurt him against Novak," McEnroe said on commentary during Marin Cilic's quarter-final with Andrey Rublev.

"Now, it seems like you would have to be crazy to bet against him [Nadal]. How in the world do you think the guy... his birthday is Friday, when he plays [Alexander] Zverev.

"He will be 36, and I’m not sure that I have seen him play better than what I witnessed last night.

"I’m sure there has been close, and there have been a number of times where he has played at an extraordinary level.

"That was one for the ages! If that had gone five [sets], I might have slept here in the booth. It ended at 1:15am. Certainly, a lot of fans here not forgetting."

