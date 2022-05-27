Karolina Muchova suffered injury heartbreak in her 6-7(7) 6-2 3-0 retirement against Amanda Anisimova after she rolled her ankle and it forced her to retire mid-match.

Muchova was made to work hard to keep her first service game with both players fighting for every point. The Czech had an early break, keeping up her impressive efforts after defeating fourth-ranked Maria Sakkari in the second round.

Anisimova for her part, defeated Donna Vekic in the second round, and her ranking of 28th might have made her favourite against the 81-ranked Muchova, yet she was ranked 19th last year and only slipped to 81 after a repetitive abdominal problems - injury worries would later come back to haunt her.

Three more breaks were swapped and ultimately the American moved into a 5-4 lead before the Czech rescued set point to rally to 5-5, and as the match stayed evenly poised, the players moved to a tie-break after the hour mark.

Anisimova looked set for the win when she went 5-1 up only for her opponent to battle back to 6-5, and she continued her resurgence to win the tie-break 9-7 after 80 minutes of play.

Muchova used the mid-set break to have treatment for a problem with her left thigh, and Anisimova broke early.

Muchova then twisted her right ankle leading to her to take a moment away from the court to get strapped up, visibly upset.

With extra strapping she returned to action but was limping and was broken again to go 3-2 down, and then went quickly 5-2 behind before losing the second set with 2hr 10m played, presumably hoping that anti-inflammatory treatment would give her a better chance in the third, but after going 3-0 down in the decisive set she decided to retire.

