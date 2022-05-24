Tennis

French Open highlights: Simona Halep overcomes second-set blip to oust lucky loser Nastasja Schunk

Simona Halep won the French Open in 2018 and is hoping to go the distance once more at Roland-Garros. A potential fourth-round meeting with world No. 1 Iga Swiatek is on the cards, but the Romanian was first made to battle past Nastasja Schunk in the first round, while she faces world No. 74 Qinwen Zheng next. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+.

00:03:14, 2 hours ago