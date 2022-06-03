The French Open is close to finding out the first of its two singles champions, and Day 14 sees Iga Swiatek take on Coco Gauff on Saturday afternoon to decide the 2022 women's champion.

Swiatek is the women's No. 1 and is looking to celebrate that achievement with her second Grand Slam victory after winning at Roland-Garros in 2020.

Gauff meanwhile has long been tipped for the top and could prove her worth on Saturday.

Once the women's final is decided, the men's doubles follows on the same court.

Twelfth seeds Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer of El Salvador and Netherlands respectively, face Croatia's Ivan Dodig and American Austin Krajicek.

Also on show is Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander, taking part in a legends doubles match on Court Suzanne-Lenglen on Saturday morning. He teams up with Belgian Xavier Malisse as they face French duo Mansour Bahrami and Julien Benneteau.

Top Match - Iga Swiatek v Coco Gauff

After her breakthrough season aged just 15, many tipped the preternaturally talented American teenager Gauff to win a Grand Slam in the near future. It has not happened so far, but she has a shot at glory in Paris on Saturday.

Swiatek, three years older at 21, has shown the heights that a young player can reach in the game. Following the retirement of Ashleigh Barty, she moved into the No.1 ranking in early April, and can consolidate her position with her second Grand Slam - which would also be the second French Open for the Pole after her 2020 triumph.

Swiatek and Gauff have both impressed on their way to the final, but now is the chance for them to step up. Swiatek can move herself into position as the woman set to dominate for the next few years, while Gauff might show she is capable of proving her enduring rival.

Order of Play, Singles - Saturday, June 4

The women's final starts no earlier than 14:00 BST, and will be followed by the men's doubles final.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Iga Swiatek (3) v Coco Gauff (18)

Ivan Dodig and Austin Krajicek v Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer (12)

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10:00 BST

Xavier Malisse and Mats Wilander v Mansour Bahrami and Julien Benneteau

