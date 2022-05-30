Carlos Moya has given his reaction to his charge, Rafael Nadal, having to face Novak Djokovic at night in their hotly-anticipated French Open quarter-final on Tuesday.

It is fair to say the Spaniard is not overly happy with the decision.

Ad

Much was made of the scheduling dilemma for the organisers at Roland-Garros given that Nadal had made it abundantly clear that he does not enjoy playing on clay in the evening.

Roland-Garros Colossal comebacks and record-breaking duels - five classic Nadal-Djokovic matches AN HOUR AGO

Meanwhile, world No. 1 and defending champion Novak Djokovic admitted that he and Nadal would "make totally different requests" over their preferences for the timeslot of their huge encounter in Paris.

The decision was made on Monday afternoon that the huge match-up would take place in Tuesday's night session, and it has come as no surprise that Nadal's coach, Moya, has not been thrilled by the call.

“I wouldn't say disrespect, but here at Roland-Garros, Rafa has credit," Moya told RMC Sport

"He has won the tournament 13 times, and if he has a request, you should listen to him. He is part of the history of Roland-Garros.

"We know that nobody is bigger than [the tournament], nobody is bigger than the Grand Slam, but in the end, it is a question of business and we understand that.”

The Roland-Garros committee were always going to upset someone with their scheduling, with teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz also pleading for an afternoon slot after back-to-back night matches – saying a third on the spin would be “unfair”

'Oh dear!' - Corretja reacts to Nadal v Djokovic being played at night

“Oh dear! We will have time to talk about [the conditions],” began Corretja.

“Of course Rafa’s game is not as effective because usually, he likes to hit the ball with a lot of spin, meaning that the ball will go very high.

“But if he plays at night, the ball might bounce a little bit lower, and for Novak’s game, [that is] better.

“Obviously, the conditions are the same for everyone, but it depends on your game. It can suit your game more or less, and that’s why for Rafa’s game, it is always better when it’s sunny.”

Alcaraz's quarter-final with Zverev follows Leylah Fernandez's clash with Martina Trevisan and Coco Gauff's all-American match with Sloane Stephens in the afternoon session on Tuesday.

WILANDER EXPLAINS IMPACT OF DECISION

“Without a doubt, yes," Wilander said when asked if it was different playing in the day compared to the night.

'Much harder to spin' - Wilander explains differences between day and night conditions

"The surface - clay - becomes a little moist, and the tennis ball picks up the moisture, [becoming] heavier, much harder to spin.

"Of course, the night session at the US Open is different too because of the temperature changes and humidity, but the court itself doesn’t change as much; of course a cement hard court.

"When it’s hot, it’s bouncier than when it’s cold, but this change [at Roland-Garros] is way more, and it’s tricky for players."

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros ‘Oh dear’ – Blow for Nadal as Djokovic showdown confirmed as night match 3 HOURS AGO