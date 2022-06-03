There was a surprising moment at a key stage in the opening set of Alexander Zverev's French Open semi-final with Rafael Nadal as his racquet slipped out of his grasp.

The tension was palpable on Court Philippe-Chatrier as the two players battled it out under the roof on Friday afternoon in the huge last-four clash at Roland-Garros

The third seed was serving under enormous pressure from the 13-time champion at deuce with a 4-3 lead and a break to his name in the opening set when the incident occurred.

Zverev fired a huge serve down the T and followed it into the net as Nadal did well just to get it back in the German's half of the court.

What would normally follow would be a pretty routine forehand winner from Zverev, who cruised to the net and prepared to unleash another ferocious groundstroke to finish the point efficiently.

However, he was not wearing a sweatband and the racquet suddenly slipped from his grasp at a crucial moment and fell to the ground as the ball skewed off to the side in a bizarre miss.

It was hugely unfortunate for Zverev, having crafted the point and got himself into a strong position with Nadal left pretty stranded at the back of the court, but he would end up gifting the Spaniard a break point instead. Nadal went on to win the set in a dramatic tie-break, but it could have all been so different had the racquet not slipped out of Zverev's hand.

Simon Reed, on commentary for Eurosport, exclaimed: “Oh wow! Well, we saw what happened there, he’s [Zverev] not wearing a sweatband and the racquet slipped in his hand!

Miles Maclagan added: “Well, I think it does and I think it might have slipped because he hit it off the frame initially.

"A little bit loose in his hand, look at that, and he let’s go after he knows he has missed it.

"Again, it’s that conviction, a shorter ball and Nadal with all his experience, he’s seen the first few games but it’s, ‘I’ve seen this before, you guys come out and play well against me for half an hour'."

Pre-match, Eurosport expert Mats Wilander hinted that Zverev might have just the right game to beat Nadal on his favourite court.

Wilander said on Eurosport: “His [Zverev's] first serve is maybe the biggest first serve in the men’s game right now.

"It is absolutely huge. If he has a high percentage, he will get free points. The high backhand, it reminds me so much of Robin Soderling, who obviously beat Rafa in 2009.

"We always talk about Zverev’s weakness at the baseline, the forehand down the line but he doesn’t have to hit a forehand down the line against Rafa as he can hit cross-court with a lot of topspin and set it up for his backhand.

"I think he has the perfect game to play against Rafa. Can he beat him? I believe he believes he can.”

