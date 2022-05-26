Tim Henman has given his reaction after rising star Holger Rune took a very nasty tumble at the back of the court during his French Open second-round match.

Fortunately, the 19-year-old was okay to continue, and he managed to complete a straightforward 6-2 6-3 6-3 victory over Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.

Ad

But when he raced back and thumped into the advertising boards well behind the baseline, it looked to be a concerning sight for the prodigiously-talented Dane.

Australian Open 'He's heavy favourite, not Nadal' - Medvedev 'best player in world without Djokovic' says Wilander 18/01/2022 AT 07:27

The Copenhagen-based former junior champion was 3-1 up in the third set when the fall took place, and he ended up having to get his foot looked at by a trainer with heavy bandaging as a result.

Thankfully, he did not appear to be too affected by the trip and Henman explained why it is always a potential issue with the space behind clay courts and the high bounces that the surface produces.

“Oooh! He seemed to be having a little bit of a chuckle about it," Henman said as he watched footage of the incident in the Eurosport Cube.

"Some of those outside courts, especially for clay-court tennis, have such a big space, so much run-back, and when the players are hitting the ball so hard, it’s definitely something you need to do; to drop back, give yourself a little bit more time.

"But then, all of a sudden, you’re crashing into the advertising hoardings, there are court coverers there if it rains, so I’m glad that he doesn’t seem to have done too much damage."

Referring to his serve-and-volley style from his own career, Henman quipped: "I would have been crashing into the net, not the back fence!"

Highlights: Rising star Rune cruises past Laaksonen at French Open

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Australian Open Medvedev says 'Rafa the favourite' after beating Laaksonen 18/01/2022 AT 03:25