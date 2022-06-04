The French Open is close to finding out the second of its two singles champions, and Day 15 sees Rafael Nadal take on Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.

The experienced Spaniard seeks to extend his eye-watering record at Roland-Garros, chasing his 14th title on the Parisian clay, whilst the Norwegian Ruud is after his first Grand Slam trophy.

Ad

After the heavyweight encounter in the men's singles, the women's doubles will reach its conclusion on Court Philippe-Chatrier, with American duo Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula looking to put their singles disappointments - Gauff in the final and Pegula in the semi-finals - behind them to take the crown, upsetting the home favourites Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic.

Roland-Garros Zverev reveals he has 'torn several lateral ligaments' after French Open heartbreak 33 MINUTES AGO

The unseeded French pair will be hoping that the Philippe-Chatrier crowd can roar them to an unexpected victory against their eighth seed counterparts.

Top Match - Rafael Nadal v Casper Ruud

After coming through his gargantuan quarter-final against top seed Novak Djokovic, the King of Clay was very much second best in his semi-final against Alexander Zverev, but the German's retirement with an ankle injury saved the Spaniard's blushes.

The fifth seed had trouble against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the last 16 as well, dropping the opening set against the Canadian prodigy, and he'll need to be on top of his game if he is to overcome the in-form Ruud, with the eighth seed getting the better of big-serving Marin Cilic in the last round.

However, the 23-year old finds himself in his first Grand Slam final, and he's been given a baptism of fire facing Nadal at Roland-Garros. An enthralling encounter is what's in store tomorrow.

'No one is stronger mentally than Rafa' - Evert and Wilander on Ruud v Nadal

How to Watch the French Open, Live Stream

You can watch with our TV coverage on Eurosport, , the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+

Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android. You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

As well as coverage from around Roland-Garros, there will be expert analysis from on-site and in The Cube from Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja and more.

Order of Play - Sunday, June 5

The men's final won't be before 14:00 BST, and the women's doubles final will follow on Philippe-Chatrier.

Court Philippe-Chatrier

Rafael Nadal (5) v Casper Ruud (8)

Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic v Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula (8)

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

Roland-Garros 'You should respect him' - Djokovic treatment from fans 'really unfair', says Ivanisevic 4 HOURS AGO