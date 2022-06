Tennis

French Open - ‘She is on a different level’ – Mats Wilander says no one ‘can hurt’ Iga Swiatek

Mats Wilander says that Iga Swiatek is on a different level and he doubts any player left in the draw can hurt the Polish world No. 1. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

