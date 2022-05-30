There was some serious drama during the opening set of the pulsating fourth-round clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas and rising star Holger Rune at the French Open.

The fourth seed from Greece first reacted furiously to finding the net with a key attempted forehand passing shot at 4-4, letting out a very angry response on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

But the temperature went up a notch moments later as Tsitsipas and Rune argued with each other, and the umpire, James Keothavong, over a dubious line call at another very tense moment.

The decision came at a vital moment as Rune - under huge pressure from his opponent - was about to hold serve and level at 5-5 before going on to win the set.

Eurosport commentators Simon Reed and Jo Durie could not believe the initial call and had strong views on how the situation unravelled.

“That was wide surely!" exclaimed Reed. "I’m sure they’ll find this wide.

“No, no, no… that wasn’t in. No, no, no… either he’s got the wrong mark… that’s wrong!”

“Hawkeye only shows it if it endorses the umpire’s decision. Really. Well, that’s what I’ve seen all through the week.

“I’m sorry, I think he’s a terrific umpire, but he’s got that wrong. According to [Hawkeye], it’s in. It looked further wide to me, but that stifles my theory! Maybe it is the right theory, maybe I was wrong about that! It did look wide to me."

Durie pitched in: “It’s in? Oh my goodness!”

“Well, Tsitsipas can’t believe it. He was right there, and he stopped the play straight away. Interesting to see what Hawkeye says.

“Really? Okay… so they’re not showing it!”

Eventually, Hawkeye did show the ball edging the line by the narrowest of margins as Rune closed out the game, much to Tsitsipas' dismay and bemusement.

It was a very dramatic moment at a crucial moment in the encounter, and Rune went on to claim the opening set in thrilling fashion, 7-5, to take the early advantage in the match.

