Gael Monfils will miss the French Open after deciding to undergo surgery on his right heel.

The world No. 22 is the highest-ranked Frenchman on the ATP Tour but will be absent from his home Grand Slam for just the third time in his career.

Ad

A semi-finalist in 2008, Monfils last reached the Roland-Garros quarters in 2014, but the 35-year-old was hoping for a deep run this year after making the last eight of the Australian Open back in January.

Roland-Garros French Open 2022: Who's playing? Who could miss out? Will Nadal be fit? 5 HOURS AGO

A heel injury has put paid to his chances, however, with Monfils also missing the Lyon Open as he opts to correct the issue with a “small” procedure.

“Hi all, I regret to inform you that I am forced to withdraw from Open Parc de Lyon and the French Open next week. I have been bothered by a calcaneal spur since Monte-Carlo at my right heel which prevents me from moving properly on court,” Monfils said on Twitter.

“I have decided to undergo a small procedure this week to treat the issue before returning to competitive play. I will keep you updated about my progress when I have more news.”

Roland-Garros’ account replied: “Take care of yourself, Gaël! Hope to see you back on court soon.”

On Sunday, Monfils and wife Elina Svitolina – the women’s world No. 32 – revealed they are due to have a baby girl in October.

“With a heart full of love and happiness, we are delighted to announce that we are expecting a baby girl in October,” both players tweeted.

Svitolina, who married Monfils last July, last played at the Miami Open in March and is also missing the French Open.

- - -

Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

ATP Madrid ‘I shouldn’t have a chance’- Murray on first clash against Djokovic in five years at Madrid Open 04/05/2022 AT 08:43