Tim Henman and Mats Wilander feel Novak Djokovic is looking ominously good heading into the second week of the French Open.

Djokovic’s season got off to a slow start after his issues in Australia, and he looked out of sorts early in the clay season.

His form improved as he got more games into his legs, and was impressive in winning the Italian Open.

The No. 1 seed has carried the form from Rome into Paris, making seamless progress to the quarter-finals.

Henman is impressed with the energy Djokovic is retaining for later in the tournament.

“Djokovic will be very pleased to get through in straight sets,” Henman said in the Eurosport studio. “He’s conserving his energy, looking so comfortable and confident out on court, so through to the quarter-finals [again].

“It’s routine; how easy he makes it look is incredible.”

Henman feels there are no weaknesses in the defending champion’s game.

“When you analyse Djokovic, all areas of his game, he’s just looking so comfortable,” Henman said. “He’s in such good shape and it seems like it’s taking very little out of him physically, and that’s a good sign when potentially the matches are going to get a bit harder from the quarter-finals onwards.”

Wilander feels Djokovic is going through the gears heading into the business end of the tournament.

“Getting sharper and sharper,” Wilander said. “He basically [won] two out of every three points. It’s just a huge difference in a match like this between Djokovic and Schwartzman, which is scary.”

