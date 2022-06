Tennis

'Great opportunity for them' - Tim Henman on Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud battling for French Open final spot

'A great opportunity for them' - Tim Henman shares his views on Marin Cilic and Casper Ruud battling for a French Open final spot. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:00:36, 2 hours ago