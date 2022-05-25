Chris Evert was wowed by Carlos Alcaraz’s energy during his epic win over Albert Ramos-Vinolas in the second round of the French Open.

The teenager has had a breakthrough campaign in 2022, but he was staring down the barrel of a shock defeat to his fellow Spaniard.

While Ramos-Vinolas appeared physically drained in the fifth set, Alcaraz looked extremely fresh - and gave off the impression he could have played for hours more.

Alcaraz has impressed this season with his overall package, and how he carried himself on Court Simonne-Mathieu impressed seven-time French Open champion Evert.

“This guy, he came jumping out of the womb, probably,” Evert said in the Eurosport studio. “He is like a jumping bean. He has endless energy.

“The energy, the charisma, the joy and the passion.

“He is so uninhibited in the way he expresses himself on the court.

“We have not seen it in so long, and it is wonderful to see.”

Evert feels the emergence of Alcaraz handed the men’s game a huge boost, with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic towards the end of their careers.

“Men’s tennis needed a shot in the arm, as the top three are not going to be the top three for long,” Evert said.

Mats Wilander was also bowled over by Alcaraz, who he has described as the most exciting teenager to emerge in the game.

“I am going to go out on a limb and say I think we’ve never had a young player at 19 who has been this exciting in terms of the body language,” Wilander said. “The combination package.

“Roger Federer because of his style, Rafa Nadal because of his emotional input, but Alcaraz has something different and that’s what people are catching onto and loving it.”

