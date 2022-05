Tennis

'He's going to really hurt himself!' - Injured Facundo Bagnis' leg buckles as he serves against Daniil Medvedev

'He's going to really hurt himself!' - A badly injured Facundo Bagnis' leg buckles as he serves and collapses against Daniil Medvedev.

00:00:25, an hour ago