Holger Rune has slammed Casper Ruud for showing him a lack of respect following their fiery French Open quarter-final match, as a spat between the two Scandinavian tennis stars also embroiled their parents.

"The team is really nice and sweet, but then he (Ruud) goes straight to me and shouts 'JAAA' straight up in my face,” Rune told Ekstra Bladet.

“I thought ‘what the hell are you doing?’. You just do not do that. You can cheer as much as you want on the court, I do it myself when I win. But that's just a lack of class. He should have had more respect.”

Rune’s claims have since been denied by Ruud’s camp, with his father Christian telling Eurosport: “It is a simply a lie from Holger.

“It is nothing more to talk about, because it is a pure lie. Our focus is now on the match on Friday against Cilic.”

In response, Rune's mother Aneke told BT: "The father was not there when it happened, he had left. It was only the physical trainer or therapist. It was while Holger was waiting for doping control, so the father can not comment on that. One thing is that you shout in my son's face. Another thing is that the father is lying to the press."

Cilic advanced to the last four after overcoming Andrey Rublev 5-7 6-3 6-4 3-6 7-6 (10-2) to reach the semi-finals at Roland-Garros for the first time.

Ruud and the 2014 US Open champion will go head-to-head in what promises to be a mouth-watering encounter on Saturday afternoon.

He said: "There's a lot of positive things. I like the way Rune plays, the way he moves, the way he goes for it.

"But of course, I think if someone is in the locker room and tell him like, 'what about that handshake?', it's like, you need to go and say 'Casper, you played very well. Congratulations, all the best for you. I'm going to try my best for the future. I wish I can be there the next time and beat you.'

"But he's just young. And this is my opinion. He's such a nice kid, you see him smiling and laughing on the court. But of course, he has to learn and of course, he's disappointed. He feels like he can beat him and that's why I think he shakes hands like that."

