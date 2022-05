Tennis

'He was so pumped up!' - Tim Henman reacts after Novak Djokovic's win over Yoshihito Nishioka

Tim Henman spoke about Novak Djokovic’s “pumped-up” start to the French Open and wondered if it showed his determination to win the Grand Slam after missing out on playing the Australian Open. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:01:37, 44 minutes ago