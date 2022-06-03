Eurosport expert Chris Evert has given her immediate reaction to the heartbreaking scenes as Alexander Zverev was forced to retire injured against Rafael Nadal.

Nadal progressed to the final at Roland-Garros, but with the match having been in the balance against Zverev at 7-6(2) 6-6 when the German had to retire hurt following a nasty ankle injury

Zverev cried out in agony after going over on his right ankle, and the severity of the injury was immediately clear.

The third seed had to leave the court in a wheelchair after being consoled by Nadal. After a short period, Zverev returned to the court on crutches to confirm his retirement from the match and leave his hopes of reaching the final in tatters.

For Evert, it was obvious how serious the injury was watching on, and she paid tribute to the German despite the heartbreaking nature of his retirement from the match.

"When you heard those cries you knew it was serious," Evert said. "My mind wandered to that big summer of Wimbledon and the US Open and whether he is going to be able to play or will he miss those.

"The thing with Zverev is that he was really coming into his own, he was playing so well this whole tournament, the wins he had. What about Alcaraz? What a big win for him. He had chances in the first set against Rafa, and Rafa looked a little bit tired, which is understandable.

"It could have been a clump of clay, who knows? Towards the corners where they don’t move as much sometimes, you can get clumps of clay just like on grass where it is more slick in the corners.

"You could tell right away that this man was not going to finish the match. He was really in it, he was playing well.

"Even in his own mind, he was saying in the press that he is not 21 anymore, 'I am ready to win a Grand Slam'. You thought that this could be his chance."

Speaking on Eurosport Germany, his brother Mischa said: "Sascha never cries! Something bad must have happened! That's impossible!

"The ankle was gone. That was an angle, in that position nothing can stick. He couldn't get up. He was really screaming."

