Tennis

Highlights: Carlos Alcaraz makes second round with comfortable Juan Ignacio Londero win at French Open

Carlos Alcaraz won 14 of the last 16 games on offer to coast into the second round of the French Open courtesy of a comfortable win against Juan Ignacio Londero. The Spanish sensation sealed the victory with a bagel to secure a 29th win of an extraordinary season for the 19-year-old. Watch the French Open live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:03:07, an hour ago