Tennis

Highlights: Emma Raducanu roars back against Linda Noskova to reach French Open second round

Emma Raducanu, playing at the French Open for the first time, was handed a tricky first round when drawn against last year’s junior champion Linda Noskova. Her Czech rival, 17, played with a confidence beyond her years, but despite taking the first set against the No. 12 seed, Raducanu battled back to win 6-7(4) 7-5 6-1.

00:03:14, 18 minutes ago