Tennis

Highlights: Novak Djokovic opens French Open title defence with Yoshihito Nishioka demolition

Novak Djokovic was an easy winner in his first-round match against Yoshihito Nishioka. Playing with the roof closed in the evening session on Court Philippe Chatrier, Djokovic was too precise and too consistent for his opponent as he glided through. Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+

00:03:10, 2 hours ago