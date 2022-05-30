Danish teenager Holger Rune produced a statement victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday.

The 19-year-old world No. 40 broke into the top 100 at the start of this year and recorded his first-ever Grand Slam win when beating Denis Shapovalov in the opening round at Roland-Garros.

And after beating Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston in straight sets, his dream French Open debut continued with a 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over last year’s finalist and No. 4 seed Tsitsipas.

It goes down as one of the biggest scalps of his career so far, and Rune - who beat Alexander Zverev in Munich earlier this year - faces No. 8 seed Casper Ruud next for a place in the semi-finals.

More to follow.

