Danish teenager Holger Rune produced a statement victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Monday.
The 19-year-old world No. 40 broke into the top 100 at the start of this year and recorded his first-ever Grand Slam win when beating Denis Shapovalov in the opening round at Roland-Garros.
Ad
And after beating Henri Laaksonen and Hugo Gaston in straight sets, his dream French Open debut continued with a 7-5 3-6 6-3 6-4 victory over last year’s finalist and No. 4 seed Tsitsipas.
Roland-Garros
'That's wrong!' - Huge drama as Tsitsipas and Rune argue decision with umpire
It goes down as one of the biggest scalps of his career so far, and Rune - who beat Alexander Zverev in Munich earlier this year - faces No. 8 seed Casper Ruud next for a place in the semi-finals.
More to follow.
'No!' - Watch as Tsitsipas and Rune argue about controversial umpire decision
--
Stream the 2022 French Open live and on-demand on discovery+
Roland-Garros
'No!' - Watch as Tsitsipas and Rune argue about controversial umpire decision
Roland-Garros
Watch Tsitsipas' furious reaction to shot against Rune at French Open
Share this article
Related Matches
H. Rune7366
S. Tsitsipas5634
Advertisement
Ad
Advertisement
Ad