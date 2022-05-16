Novak Djokovic will be aiming for a record-equalling 21st Grand Slam title when the French Open starts on May 22.

Djokovic is defending men’s champion and will be hoping to overcome the challenges from Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas to win in Paris.

Iga Swiatek is the strong favourite for the women’s title after her stunning form over the last few months. Swiatek made her breakthrough at the tournament in 2020.

Eurosport will be the exclusive home of the French Open in the UK this year, and here’s all you need to know about how to watch every match and what else is in store…

How can I watch and stream the French Open?

You can watch every day of the 2022 French Open live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+

Enjoy the action ad-free on the Eurosport app and via eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

You can sign up for discovery+ for just £6.99 per month or £59.99 annually.

As well as coverage from around Roland-Garros, there will be expert analysis from on-site and in The Cube from Mats Wilander, Barbara Schett, Tim Henman, Alex Corretja and more.

Will qualifying matches be shown?

The men's and women's qualifying runs from May 16 to May 20 and you can watch live coverage from 9am BST every day on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, the Eurosport app and on-demand on discovery+

What’s the schedule?

The qualifying event finishes on May 20, ahead of the main draw starting on May 22.

Night sessions were introduced last year and will be scheduled every day from May 23 to June 3. The schedule for the main draw (all times BST) is:

Men’s and women’s first round - May 22, 23, 24 (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 7.45pm on May 23 and 24)

Men’s and women’s second round - May 25, 26 (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 7.45pm)

Men’s and women’s third round - May 27, 28 (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 7.45pm)

Men’s and women’s fourth round - May 29, 30 (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 7.45pm)

Men’s and women’s quarter-finals - May 31, June 1 (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 7.45pm)

Men’s and women’s semi-finals - June 2, 3 (play starts 10am, one night match scheduled for 7.45pm)

Women's final - June 4 (2pm)

Men's final - June 5 (2pm)

When is the draw?

The date for the draw has not been confirmed yet, but will likely be on either May 19 or May 20.

The men’s and women’s singles draws each consist of 104 direct entries, 16 qualifiers and eight wild cards. There will be 32 players seeded in each of the draws.

Who will be the top seeds?

World No. 1 Swiatek will lead the women’s field after soaring to the top of the rankings. Defending champion Barbora Krejkicova is currently the world No. 2 but hasn’t played since February due to injury and it is not known if she will play the tournament.

Djokovic will be the men’s top seed after he was victorious at the Italian Open last week. Next up, it is Daniil Medvedev, who is returning from injury at the Geneva Open.

Nadal has dropped down to world No. 5 after his last-16 loss at the Italian Open , which means he could be drawn to face Djokovic in the quarter-finals.

Will Rafael Nadal play?

The 21-time Grand Slam winner believes there will come a point when the injury will force him to retire from the sport.

However, asked about his chances of being fully healthy for the French Open, Nadal said: "Still the goal, in one week and a couple of days. I'll still keep dreaming.

"Maybe in two days, things are better, the things that I have on my foot. It's true that during Roland-Garros I'm going to have my doctor with me - that sometimes helps."

Will Russian and Belarusian players be in the draw?

Yes. Unlike Wimbledon, which has banned Russian and Belarusian players from the tournament following the invasion of Ukraine, the likes of Medvedev, Andrey Rublev and Aryna Sabalenka will be allowed to play in Paris.

They will not compete under the name or flags of Russia and Belarus though.

Will there be any restrictions or curfew?

Two of the most memorable moments from last year’s French Open came in the night sessions.

With a curfew in place due to Covid-19 rules, fans had to grudgingly leave midway during Djokovic’s quarter-final match with Matteo Berrettini. It was expected that the same would happen during the semi-final between Djokovic and Nadal, but this time the curfew was defied as joyous fans were allowed to stay on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

This year there will be no restrictions on attendances and there will not be a curfew.

Djokovic will be allowed to play despite being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

Who are the favourites?

Men’s French Open

Rafael Nadal – 11/8

Carlos Alcaraz – 7/4

Novak Djokovic – 12/5

Stefanos Tsitsipas – 11/2

Alexander Zverev – 16/1

Women’s French Open

Iga Swiatek – 7/4

Simona Halep – 11/2

Paula Badosa – 12/1

Barbora Krejcikova – 14/1

Aryna Sabalenka – 20/1

Stream the French Open live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

